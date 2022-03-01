Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of HSKA opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 747.41 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heska by 75.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.33.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

