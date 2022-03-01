Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,182,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 138,012 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

