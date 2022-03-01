HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 139,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $393.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

