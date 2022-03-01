HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $291,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $852.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

