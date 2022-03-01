HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.96 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

