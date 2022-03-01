Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.
About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
