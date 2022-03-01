Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) versus Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Critical Survey

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Sonder has a consensus price target of 11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.57%. Given Sonder’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonder is more favorable than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $894.00 million 6.95 -$201.00 million ($0.89) -58.27 Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations -3.10% 22.06% 3.55% Sonder N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Sonder on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions. The Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages the club, receives activation fees, annual dues, and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

