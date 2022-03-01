Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 240 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.42. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.