Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 6,856 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $105.78. 504,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

