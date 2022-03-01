Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $48.47 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,467,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,503. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

