Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,102 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,212,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $20,717,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,020. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

