Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,958 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.36. 2,348,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,566,629. The firm has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

