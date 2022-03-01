Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMPT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

