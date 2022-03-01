Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 832.50 ($11.17) on Tuesday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 810 ($10.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 995 ($13.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 941.04.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

