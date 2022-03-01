Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 832.50 ($11.17) on Tuesday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 810 ($10.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 995 ($13.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 941.04.
About Honeycomb Investment Trust (Get Rating)
