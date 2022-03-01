Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of HHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.48.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
