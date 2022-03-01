Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of HHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.