HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

Get HP alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.