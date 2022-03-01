Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 252,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Qurate Retail worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after buying an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,667,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after buying an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

