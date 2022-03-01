Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.13% of Marlin Technology worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 613.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 892,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 767,322 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 728,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,410,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 704,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 693,986 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,880,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FINM stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

