Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 24,990 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Vontier worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

VNT stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

