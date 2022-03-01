Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $4.82 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.67.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

