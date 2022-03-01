Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 260.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 703,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $2,445,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $239.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.56. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Matthew Gallagher sold 17,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $4,016,389.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

