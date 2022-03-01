Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 108,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

