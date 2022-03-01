I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $44.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00231734 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,430,977 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars.

