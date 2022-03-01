ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $10.99. ICL Group shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 18,147 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 269,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,608,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

