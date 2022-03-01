Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Illumina worth $298,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $326.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.66 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

