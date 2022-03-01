IMI (LON:IMI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.77) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMI. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.85) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.14).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,418 ($19.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.20). The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,652.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,713.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

