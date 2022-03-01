ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

