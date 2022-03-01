Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina Sells 20,460 Shares

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $14,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

