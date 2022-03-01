IMS Capital Management Acquires 490 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,445. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.