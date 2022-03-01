IMS Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,035 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,775. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

