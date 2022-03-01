IMS Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,188,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.29. 37,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,843. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

