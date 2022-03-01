IMS Capital Management Buys 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.16. 22,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,042. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.