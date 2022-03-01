IMS Capital Management Purchases 248 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. 479,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,242,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

