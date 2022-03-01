Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,652. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

