Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $58.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after buying an additional 746,032 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

