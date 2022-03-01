Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Issues Earnings Results

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%.
NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.90.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Inhibrx (Get Rating)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
