Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Issues Earnings Results

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%.

NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 396,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,936 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inhibrx by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inhibrx by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

