Ink Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $408,115.53 and approximately $31,218.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.00 or 0.06661842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.93 or 0.99950107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

