Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.
INO opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
