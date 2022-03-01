Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells 692 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. 92,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
