Insider Selling: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Jinhee Magie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.23. 2,858,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$11.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

