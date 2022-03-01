Insider Selling: Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Insider Sells 6,006 Shares of Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.07), for a total value of £22,702.68 ($30,461.13).

LON:MCRO traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 371.60 ($4.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 426.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 406.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 309.94 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 596.20 ($8.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

