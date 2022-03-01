Insider Selling: Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. 677,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,958. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.
About Sleep Number (Get Rating)
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.