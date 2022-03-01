Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 697,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.
About Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)
Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.
