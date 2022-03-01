InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 237.08% from the company’s current price.

NSPR stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 12,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $42,249.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

