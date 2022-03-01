Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 587,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 78,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

