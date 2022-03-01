Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,242,891. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

