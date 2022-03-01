Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

IDN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 5,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,462. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

