Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $770.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Interface by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interface by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.