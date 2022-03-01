International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.01) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 148.56 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

