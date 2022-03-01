International Seaways (INSW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $927.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in International Seaways by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Seaways by 553.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in International Seaways by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

